Ensure clean water and irrigation access for all: U.P. Jal Shakti minister UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh (HT File)

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday directed local public representatives and officials to ensure transparency and public participation in welfare schemes so that their benefits effectively reach the Antyodaya (the last person in the queue).

He emphasised that the Jal Shakti department is committed to ensuring that every farmer receives adequate irrigation and every household has access to clean drinking water.

According to a press communique, the minister issued these instructions after conducting a surprise inspection of government tube well number 59 MG in Lakhanpur village. The tube well, which plays a crucial role in irrigating 30 to 35 hectares, serves as a vital water source for local farmers.

During the inspection, the minister reviewed the functioning, irrigation system, and technical condition of the tube well. He interacted directly with farmers, attentively listening to their concerns and suggestions. Officials were instructed to ensure the regular repair, operation, and maintenance of the tube well to guarantee an uninterrupted water supply for agriculture.

Following the inspection, Singh also planted trees in Lakhanpur village, highlighting the intrinsic connection between water and greenery. “Planting trees around water sources helps maintain groundwater levels and supports environmental balance,” he said. He urged villagers and officials to plant at least 100 saplings around each water source.

During his tour, the minister also inspected other ongoing schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, canal systems and other water management projects.

HTC