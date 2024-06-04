Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai, on Monday alleged that the exit polls were government sponsored and a ploy to create psychological pressure on opposition leaders and their counting agents to win elections by deceit. Exit polls a ploy to ensure BJP win by deceit: Ajay Rai (HT photo)

“INDI bloc counting agents will work with dedication and ensure transparent counting,” said Rai who contested as INDI bloc candidate from Varanasi.

“When the EVM is brought out of the strong room for counting, check its seal and match its number and total votes cast with that booth’s Form 17-C. The agents should write the number of votes received by all candidates and not lose focus till the last vote is counted,” he said.

“Exit polls were part of a strategy to mislead and intimidate the opposition and their counting agents by creating mental pressure and make them stand during counting with a disappointed mindset,” he said. “58 crore people cast their votes but agencies behind exit poll survey have based findings on the basis of only three and a half lakh ‘so-called’ samples in such a big country. The exit polls are an attempt to mislead the people,” he said.

“After the voting it did not take even a few minutes for agencies to process all data. The exit poll results were also exaggerated to ensure officials, the opposition and its agents get disappointed,” he said and alleged that the larger aim was to ensure rigging.

The UPCC president claimed voting for the last phase of 57 seats was not even over when ‘readymade’ exit poll results were made public.

Rai claimed that INDI bloc will form the government.