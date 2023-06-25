Home / Cities / Others / Summer vacation extended till July 2 for govt primary & upper primary schools

Summer vacation extended till July 2 for govt primary & upper primary schools

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2023 04:16 PM IST

This year, the state government has twice extended summer vacation in government primary and upper primary schools.

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has extended the summer vacation period in government primary and upper primary schools recognised till July 2. All primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now reopen on July 3, said Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, U.P. Basic Shiksha Parishad, in a notification issued on Sunday.

From July 3, the school will be operated according to the schedule/timetable fixed earlier. (Representational photo)
This year, the state government has twice extended summer vacation in government primary and upper primary schools. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 15. However, amid a heatwave, it was extended till June 25. The schools, however, reopened for a day on June 21 for International Yoga Day.

From July 3, the school will be operated according to the schedule/timetable fixed earlier. Before reopening, adequate cleanliness of toilets, facility of drinking water, and proper seating arrangements will be ensured for children.

Also, the School Management Committee will be authorised to take a call regarding cleanliness in recognised schools run under the U.P. Basic Education Council. Teachers were asked to complete all the formalities at their level before the opening of the school, especially mid-day meals, proper distribution of textbooks, work related to DBT (Direct Benefit), and other works.

Sunday, June 25, 2023
