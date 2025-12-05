Search
Fake certificate-issuing gang busted in Jaunpur; five arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:50 am IST

A case was registered under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

Jaunpur police on Thursday busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in forging birth certificates and arrested five of its members. Police said nine Android mobile phones and four laptops used in the operation were recovered from the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ankit Yadav, 24; Rashid, 26, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar; Raj Kumar alias Vicky, 22, a resident of Haibatpur in Gautam Buddha Nagar; Rajiv Kumar, 24, of Amroha; and Abhishek Gupta, 31, a resident of Prema Bihar Colony in Lucknow.

Police said the case surfaced after one mister Ratan Kumar approached Vinay Yadav, who prepares Aadhaar cards, to get a birth certificate made for his daughter. Vinay allegedly provided him with a forged certificate. When Ratan got the document verified at the CMO office in Jaunpur, officials found it to be fake.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Vinay Yadav was part of a larger gang that included Rambharat Maurya of Ramdatpur Patti in the Balua area of Chandauli district. The gang allegedly prepared fake birth and death certificates and provided them to unsuspecting people in exchange for large sums of money.

Based on Ratan Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

Superintendent of police (City) Ayush Kumar Gupta confirmed the arrests of the five accused. During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed that they accessed Gram Panchayat IDs by attempting password variations. Through screen-sharing on the AnyDesk application, they generated passwords for targeted IDs and used them to create fake birth certificates, charging hefty fees from clients.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Fake certificate-issuing gang busted in Jaunpur; five arrested
