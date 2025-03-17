Faridabad: Man stabbed 21 times inside abandoned bus, 1 held

Gurugram: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed 21 times leading to his death inside an abandoned bus parked on the Bypass Road near Sector 37 in Faridabad, police said on Sunday adding, that the prime suspect has been arrested from Delhi by a team of the Faridabad crime branch. A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed 21 times leading to his death inside an abandoned bus parked on the Bypass Road near Sector 37 in Faridabad, police said on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The police identified the deceased as Deepak Paswan of Molarband in southeast Delhi. He worked in a garage near the spot and had been missing since Friday night, police said.

They said the murder was discovered on Saturday evening, when someone spotted the body lying in a pool of blood inside the bus that had been parked at the spot for several months. They identified the accused as 22-year-old Om Chauhan.

A senior police official said that after preliminary investigation, it appeared that he was murdered inside the bus. “His body was found lying on a seat of the bus. He might have been taken inside the vehicle while he was intoxicated,” he said.

According to the police, Paswan had left home after celebrating Holi on Friday evening and did not return. His family tried to contact him but failed. Later, on Saturday evening, they were informed that he had been killed and his body found in Faridabad.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of Sarai Khawaja police station in Faridabad, said that Paswan had assaulted Chauhan’s friend Siddharth Gautam in Delhi last month for which the suspect harboured a grudge against him.

“Besides, the duo was also involved in substance abuse and used to fight for money to purchase drugs. On Friday night, Paswan had planned to meet Chauhan and others in Faridabad but a fight broke out,” he said.

The inspector said that during the fight, Paswan hit Chauhan and others with a stone and later the suspect and his associates murdered him in a fit of rage possibly for revenge. “More arrests will take place soon,” he added.

Based on the complaint of Paswan’s family, an FIR was registered at Sarai Khawaja police station in Faridabad on Saturday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday.