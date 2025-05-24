Faridabad: Two crushed to death in cave-in at construction site

Two women were crushed to death and two others were injured during a cave-in at a construction site at the Old Railway Station in Faridabad on Friday, police said. Police said they have booked the construction firm for negligence and will arrest those responsible soon. Rescue personnel at the site where soil collapsed on four workers at Old Faridabad Railway Station. (PTI)

The incident took place between noon and 12.30pm when a group of workers was resting at a spot where wet soil was being dug to lay the foundation of the station’s main building. The workers were resting along a mud wall inside a 15-20-feet-deep pit, which was providing shade in the afternoon sun when the soil collapsed on them.

“The deceased were identified as Namita Devi (23), who was from Lakhisarai district of Bihar, and Nandanita Devi (35), from Malda in West Bengal. The injured were identified as Kajal Devi (35), also from Lakhisarai, and Govind Kumar (40), from Gangarampur, West Bengal,” said inspector Raj Pal, station house officer of the government railway police station of Faridabad.

For a few minutes, no one else at the construction site realised what had happened. When other workers returned to the spot after a break, they found that the spot where the victims were resting was covered with soil. They raised the alarm and other workers and JCB operators began rescue work.

Kajal and Govind were the first ones to be pulled out but the other two were buried deep, and it took rescuers at least 10-15 minutes to reach them. “All four were rushed to the Badshah Khan civil hospital in Faridabad. However, doctors declared Namita and Nandanita dead on arrival. The other two are still undergoing treatment,” he said.

“We have booked the private firm engaged in the construction at the spot for negligence and deaths of the workers. After investigation, we will arrest the supervisor, contractor or the owner—whoever is found to be responsible for the accident causing the deaths,” he said.