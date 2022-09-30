Fee hike issue: Students, AU admin talks called off after chaos

Allahabad University (AU) proctor professor Harsh Kumar was manhandled on the campus as talks between AU administration and students who had been staging protests against the fee hike for over two weeks now, failed to take place on Thursday.

The AU authorities had relented to meet the protesting students on Thursday but before the talks could be held, another group of student leaders belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), upset at not being included in the talks, arrived at the venue and began protesting, leading to chaos.

“The protestors gheraoed the proctor, abused and threatened him. The situation turned serious and the proctor had to be rescued with the help of police,” said AU’s public relations officer professor Jaya Kapoor.

“They misbehaved with the members of the proctorial board and guards, damaged the door of the North Hall and broke some flower pots. Teachers and students on campus even apprehended violence,” she said adding that no meeting was possible in this ruckus.

“A list of 15 students was given and finally eight students had arrived for the meeting in the North Hall on Thursday but before talks could begin, protestors arrived,” the AU PRO said.

The ABVP denied any involvement in proctor’s manhandling.

“ABVP students reached the arts faculty to register their protest as none from the organisation were included in the 16-member student delegation that was invited to hold talks with the AU administration. This was despite the fact that the ABVP unit president, Shivam Singh and its secretary Alok Tripathi are AU students and so we demanded that ABVP too should be part of the talks,” said ABVP’s media-in charge, Abhinav Mishra. He however denied allegations that ABVP members manhandled the proctor though Akhilesh Yadav, the state chief of National Students Union of India (NSUI) blamed ABVP.

“What was done at the North Hall was by members of ABVP. NSUI or the Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has nothing to do with it”, said Yadav and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha member Ajay Yadav ‘Samrat’. They said the talks with AU administration could not take place due to disturbance created by ABVP.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AU vice chancellor, prof Sangita Srivastava had constituted a high-level committee comprising registrar, dean student welfare, proctor, senior teachers and officers of district administration to hold talks with the students on the fee hike issue. There was some confusion initially with AU administration insisting only those who were currently enrolled as students would be allowed to hold talks on the fee hike issue.