‘Feel proud as Maratha’: Scindia pays homage to heroes of third war of Panipat

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Sunday said that as a Maratha, he feels proud as he paid homage to the martyrs of the third war of Panipat from the Maratha and Scindia community. Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia pays homage to the martyrs of the third war of Panipat at the historical Kala Amb site on Sunday.

He was in the industrial town of Panipat to participate at the Shourya Diwas Samaroh at the historical Kala Amb site.

Kala Amb is a well-known place in Haryana, where the third Battle of Panipat was fought and Maratha forces clashed with the Afghan army in 1761.

“I feel proud to belong to a family that scarified its life for its country. My 16 descendants contributed in the battle of Panipat,” he said, adding that the people of Panipat are like his family.

The minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has grown as an economic as well as spiritual power in the world.

“As a tribute to the martyrs, we should all join hands and contribute towards realising PM Modi’s resolution towards the country,” Scindia said.

Karnal member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Bhatia said that we should learn from the history, how Marathas travelled for several kilometres to Panipat to fight for the country’s integrity.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Indian Oil Foundation Vinay Mishra said that the body has approved a sum of ₹20 crore to develop a huge memorial at the site that would include an auditorium, an open-air theatre, a digital museum and a cafeteria.