Home / Cities / Others / Female bus conductor looted at knifepoint; FIR lodged

Female bus conductor looted at knifepoint; FIR lodged

others
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Civil Lines Police at first were suspicious over the incident but lodged an FIR on the intervention of senior police officials on Sunday night.

The criminals decamped with bus conductor Ranjana Devi’s bag containing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3500, ETIM ticketing machine, her duty slip and mobile phone, police said. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The criminals decamped with bus conductor Ranjana Devi’s bag containing 3500, ETIM ticketing machine, her duty slip and mobile phone, police said. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Four unidentified miscreants allegedly looted a female bus conductor of Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) at knifepoint at Civil Lines bus station here at around 4 pm on Sunday, police said. The criminals decamped with bus conductor Ranjana Devi’s bag containing 3500, ETIM ticketing machine, her duty slip and mobile phone, they added.

Civil Lines Police at first were suspicious over the incident but lodged an FIR on the intervention of senior police officials on Sunday night.

According to reports, on duty roadways driver Ram Kishor Yadav and conductor Ranjana Devi reached Civil Lines bus station from Lucknow’s Charbagh bus station on Sunday afternoon.

In her complaint, Ranjana claimed that the bus was at the exit gate and she alone was inside it when four people entered the bus at around 4 p.m. They claimed that they wanted to go to Bareilly. However, they suddenly whipped out a knife and threatened her, Ranjana alleged.

They then snatched her bag and fled, she further alleged. Ranjana then called the police control room, the police said. The Civil Lines police scanned CCTV footage, but no looters could be seen. Station house officer, Civil Lines police station, Virendra Singh said an FIR had been registered and further probe into the incident was in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out