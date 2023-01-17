Female bus conductor looted at knifepoint; FIR lodged

Four unidentified miscreants allegedly looted a female bus conductor of Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) at knifepoint at Civil Lines bus station here at around 4 pm on Sunday, police said. The criminals decamped with bus conductor Ranjana Devi’s bag containing ₹3500, ETIM ticketing machine, her duty slip and mobile phone, they added.

Civil Lines Police at first were suspicious over the incident but lodged an FIR on the intervention of senior police officials on Sunday night.

According to reports, on duty roadways driver Ram Kishor Yadav and conductor Ranjana Devi reached Civil Lines bus station from Lucknow’s Charbagh bus station on Sunday afternoon.

In her complaint, Ranjana claimed that the bus was at the exit gate and she alone was inside it when four people entered the bus at around 4 p.m. They claimed that they wanted to go to Bareilly. However, they suddenly whipped out a knife and threatened her, Ranjana alleged.

They then snatched her bag and fled, she further alleged. Ranjana then called the police control room, the police said. The Civil Lines police scanned CCTV footage, but no looters could be seen. Station house officer, Civil Lines police station, Virendra Singh said an FIR had been registered and further probe into the incident was in progress.