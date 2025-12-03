Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Female teacher gunned down at Araria

ByAditya Nath Jha, Araria
Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 05:37 pm IST

A 28-year-old teacher was shot dead in Araria, Bihar, allegedly over a marriage proposal rejection. Police are investigating and plan to arrest the suspects.

A 28-year-old female teacher was shot dead near a school in Araria by two motorcycle-borne unidentified criminals on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, originally from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, had been recruited through TRE-1 by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in 2023 and was posted at Middle School Kanhaili under Narpatganj block as a teacher for Classes 1 to 5.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar said, “Police are probing the incident and the killers will be nabbed soon.” He added that investigators are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing and have recorded statements of the school staff. The family members of the deceased have been informed.

According to police, the teacher was identified as Shivani Kumari. She was staying in a rented house in Forbesganj and used to commute to the school on a scooty.

Police have launched raids and said the accused will be arrested soon.

Highly placed sources said the teacher’s engagement had taken place a week ago and her marriage was scheduled in a few days in Uttar Pradesh.

“One of the local musclemen had been pressuring her for marriage, but she repeatedly rejected his proposal, which apparently led to the incident,” school sources said, adding that she did not report the matter to police as she never expected it to escalate to such an extent.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of teachers in Bihar.

Teacher leader Sunil Kumar Yadav, expressing deep concern over the security situation, demanded adequate protection for teachers. “We will launch an agitation against this incident, and it will continue until substantial steps are taken to ensure the safety of the teaching community,” he said.

