FIR against BJP leader for violating Covid norms at marriage function
others

FIR against BJP leader for violating Covid norms at marriage function

PUNE The Pune police late on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating the Covid-related norms at the marriage reception held on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:24 PM IST

PUNE The Pune police late on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating the Covid-related norms at the marriage reception held on Sunday.

According to the officials, a marriage reception of Mahadik’s son was held at Laxmi Lawns in Magarpatta, Hadapsar on Sunday evening, where over 1,000 people attended the ceremony, a violation of order which has capped number to 200.

Balkrushna Kadam, senior police inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “We have registered a case against Mahadik and two others including the owner and manager of the lawn under section 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

others

HT Image
HT Image
others

Renowned obstetrician Dr Leela Gokhale passes away at 103

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:34 PM IST
PUNE Dr Leela Gokhale (103), a well know obstetrician, passed away at 6
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fight over shortage of food at engagement ceremony leads to attempted murder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE Three persons were remanded to police custody by a local court for attempted murder during a fight over shortage of food at an engagement ceremony in Patil Estate slums of Khadki, Pune
HT Image
HT Image
others

Narrow escape for passengers as PMPML bus catches fire after accident with two-wheeler

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE At least 20-25 passengers travelling in a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had a narrow escape when the bus caught fire after an accident with a two-wheeler near Kharadi bypass
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lockdown rumours have Punekars in near-panic mode; Market Yard vendors report heavy purchases

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE The re-imposed night curfew, which began on Monday night from 11pm to 6 am, and the closure of schools and colleges, has brought back a sense of dread and worry among the general public
HT Image
HT Image
others

No water supply in Katraj, Kondhwa, Bharati university on February 25

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
PUNE There will be no water supply in Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon Dhayari, Ambegaon, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Kondhwa and Bharati university areas on February 25 (Thursday) due to repair works undertaken at the Vadgaon water treatment plant
HT Image
HT Image
others

Shaniwarwada continues to record lower footfall on weekends

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
PUNE Shaniwarwada, a popular tourist destination in the city, which reopened its doors on January 7 after the lockdown restrictions were eased, has reported a steep decline in footfall on weekends
HT Image
HT Image
others

20 held for illegal LPG sale in Pimpri-Chinchwad; 381 cylinders, 14 tempos seized

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested 20 people and registered four separate cases for the illegal trade of cooking gas (LPG) in Sangvi on February 20
HT Image
HT Image
others

688 new Covid-19 cases on Monday; one death in Pune district

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:22 PM IST
PUNE Even as 688 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Pune district, only 41% of the registered beneficiaries had been vaccinated, as per the state health department
HT Image
HT Image
others

Oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients up to 64% in Jan, from 16% in Jul 2020

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:11 PM IST
PUNE According to data from the Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) iHeal app, the oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients has been increasing, despite the number of cases falling in the city between October 2020 and January 2021
HT Image
HT Image
others

Only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs vaccinated in PMC

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
PUNE As compared with the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural, Pune has recorded an abysmal rate of vaccination for frontline workers (FLWs) and healthcare workers (HCWs)
The case dates back to February 28, 2010, when complainant Ram Kesh lodged a complaint to police that two persons were killed and six were injured in a firing incident at Barchhapper village. (Getty Images)
The case dates back to February 28, 2010, when complainant Ram Kesh lodged a complaint to police that two persons were killed and six were injured in a firing incident at Barchhapper village. (Getty Images)
others

12 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in Hisar

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:09 PM IST
A local court in Hisar, on Monday, sentenced life imprisonment to 12 persons for killing two persons during a dispute over encroachment on panchayat land in Hisar’s Barchhapar village 10 years ago
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
PUNE As the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is in the process of increasing the number of electric buses to its fleet, the public transport body has decided to increase its charging stations too
HT Image
HT Image
others

Monday Musings:3 years since DSK’s arrest... desperation grows among investors

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:35 PM IST
PUNE Till five years ago, when Pune developer DS Kulkarni, a
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
others

Puducherry test today; two ruling MLAs resign

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Four Congress MLAs – including former ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao – quit earlier, while another party legislator was disqualified for anti-party activities last year.
