FIR against BJP leader for violating Covid norms at marriage function
PUNE The Pune police late on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating the Covid-related norms at the marriage reception held on Sunday.
According to the officials, a marriage reception of Mahadik’s son was held at Laxmi Lawns in Magarpatta, Hadapsar on Sunday evening, where over 1,000 people attended the ceremony, a violation of order which has capped number to 200.
Balkrushna Kadam, senior police inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “We have registered a case against Mahadik and two others including the owner and manager of the lawn under section 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).”
