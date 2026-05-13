A case of insurance fraud has come to light in which ₹30 lakh was allegedly siphoned off from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India through a fabricated road accident death claim. FIR lodged for ₹30 lakh insurance fraud through fake road accident death claim

According to police, the branch manager of the Civil Lines CAB (Career Agents Branch) branch of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mrigendra Mani Singh, has lodged an FIR at Civil Lines Police Station against Rajiv Tripathi and Durgesh Nandini Tripathi, residents of Rajpur, Gyanpur in Bhadohi district.

The complaint states that Rajiv Tripathi had taken a life insurance policy worth ₹30 lakh in December 2024 and paid the first premium. Within a month, the nominee, Durgesh Nandini Tripathi, claimed that he had died in a road accident on January 25, 2025, in the Gaipura area of Mirzapur district.

To support the claim, allegedly forged documents including an FIR copy, inquest report, post-mortem report, and purportedly certified judicial records were submitted to the insurer. Based on these documents, Life Insurance Corporation of India processed and released the claim amount of ₹30 lakh on June 27, 2025, which was credited to a newly opened account at Bank of Baroda in Prayagraj.

However, the fraud came to light when the accused later attempted to claim additional accidental benefits under the policy. A verification conducted by the regional office in Kanpur revealed multiple discrepancies. Authorities confirmed that there is no police station named Gaipura in Mirzapur district, and the area actually falls under Prayagraj jurisdiction. Officials from the Chief Medical Officer’s office in Mirzapur and police in Vindhyachal also denied any record of such a fatal accident, the insurance firm officials have claimed.

They shared that investigations further revealed that the beneficiary had opened the bank account shortly before the claim was settled. Immediately after receiving the funds, the money was allegedly transferred through RTGS to multiple accounts, leaving only ₹639 in the account at present.

“A case under relevant sections has been registered under charges of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. A probe is now underway where we are currently tracing the accused and probing the financial trail,” said SHO of Civil Lines police station Ramashray Yadav.

Authorities described prima facie as a well planned scheme involving fabricated documents and manipulation of official records to defraud the insurance system.