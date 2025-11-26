FIR registered against SHO of Prayagraj Cantt police station for defying court orders

An FIR has been registered against SHO Sunil Kumar Kanaujia at the Cantt police station for failing to comply with judicial directives. The SHO is accused of ignoring court orders and not registering a case despite receiving three notices over a period of 14 months. For representation only

According to reports, competitive student Dinesh Chandra Gautam, a resident of Rajapur, was allegedly attacked with iron rods and sticks by Sonu Yadav and his relative Harinath Yadav on the night of April 2, 2022, over an old dispute. Despite submitting a complaint, the Cantt police did not register the FIR, prompting Dinesh Chandra to approach the Special Judge (SC/ST) Court.

On September 21, 2024, the court directed the Cantt SHO to register the case and submit a report within two days. However, the police station failed to comply. Dinesh Chandra again approached the court on September 23, 2025. The court issued another order on October 13, asking the SHO to submit a report by October 18. Even after a third directive on November 4, the SHO reportedly ignored the court’s instructions.

Finally, on November 23, following the orders of the Special Judge (SC/ST), an FIR was registered against SHO Sunil Kumar Kanaujia under Sections 198 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 199 (knowingly disobeying any direction of the law by public servant) of the BNS at the Cantt police station itself, confirmed a senior police officer.

The court noted in its order that the SHO’s actions not only constituted contempt of court but also violated provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act. The conduct of the police officer is considered a punishable offense under Sections 198 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code.