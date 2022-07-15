FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.
The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said.
Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.Details are awaited.
University of Mumbai among top 50 Indian universities: NIRF Ranking 2022
For the first time since India Rankings by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released in 2016, the University of Mumbai has ranked among the top 50 universities in the country at the 45th position. In 2021, the 165-year-old university ranked 71st, while in 2020 it ranked 65th. The India Rankings 2022 by NIRF was released by the Ministry of Education on Friday.
‘Fadnavis had instructed the removal of Metro-3 land in Aarey from ESZ’
Previously unpublished documents, made public by Save Aarey campaigners on Friday, have revealed that then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had, in 2016, directed the exclusion of 33-hectares of Aarey land from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The land had been slotted for construction of the Metro-3 car depot. An ESZ refers to a demarcated “buffer” area aimed at reducing developmental pressures around a wildlife sanctuary or national park.
Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA says accused received international calls before killing
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency on Friday said the call data record reflected that one of the seven accused, arrested in connection with the murder of a pharmacist in Amravati, had received international calls before the killing. The federal agency informed the special NIA court that the international calls received by one of the arrested accused were being probed to find if there is any foreign connection to the crime.
TB patients allege non-payment of monthly nutritional allowance
Mumbai: Many tuberculosis (TB) patients in the city and state have alleged non-payment of the nutritional supplement allowance (₹500) that they received every month from the government. The initiative, under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, is aimed at providing nutritional support to TB patients and is part of the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination programme of the Union Health Ministry with the aim of eliminating TB by 2025.
BJP warms up to one Thackeray to counter another
Mumbai The Bharatiya Janata Party may be warming up to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in an effort to counter his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. BJP and MNS leaders have indicated that they may be considering “seat adjustments” or tacit deals if not an outright political alliance to counter the Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.
