Fire at furniture godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, 40 godowns charred

In a major fire that broke out in a furniture godown at Kasheli, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Friday late night around 11.00 pm, around 40 godowns were charred, officials said.

“The fire was major and uncontrollable as it kept spreading through all the godowns. Since it was a furniture godown all the furniture were charred. Thick smoke covered the area. We managed to douse the blaze in five hours of operations,” said a fire officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

The fire was doused on Saturday morning around 4.47 am after five hours of fire fighting operations. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

As per the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell, the fire took place in one of the godowns at Chamunda complex, located near Kasheli toll naka and it kept spreading to the nearby godowns.

As soon as the fire broke out, local police, a team of Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell, one jumbo water taken from Balkum fire brigade Thane, one fire tender of Bhiwandi fire brigade, four private water tankers and one ambulance were rushed to the spot.