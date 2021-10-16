Home / Cities / Others / Fire at furniture godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, 40 godowns charred
others

Fire at furniture godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, 40 godowns charred

In a major fire that broke out in a furniture godown at Kasheli, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Friday late night around 11
No injury or casualty was reported in the incident. (Sourced)
No injury or casualty was reported in the incident. (Sourced)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By Sajana Nambiar

In a major fire that broke out in a furniture godown at Kasheli, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Friday late night around 11.00 pm, around 40 godowns were charred, officials said.

“The fire was major and uncontrollable as it kept spreading through all the godowns. Since it was a furniture godown all the furniture were charred. Thick smoke covered the area. We managed to douse the blaze in five hours of operations,” said a fire officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

The fire was doused on Saturday morning around 4.47 am after five hours of fire fighting operations. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

As per the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell, the fire took place in one of the godowns at Chamunda complex, located near Kasheli toll naka and it kept spreading to the nearby godowns.

As soon as the fire broke out, local police, a team of Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell, one jumbo water taken from Balkum fire brigade Thane, one fire tender of Bhiwandi fire brigade, four private water tankers and one ambulance were rushed to the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out