Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Greater Noida, no casualties

GREATER NOIDA: A fire broke out at Vinsa Chemicals Private Limited facilty located in Ecotech-3, Greater Noida, on Saturday morning, leading to chaos in the area. No casualties were reported, fire service officials said. The company specialises in producing a diverse range of chemical products, including industrial aerosol sprays, silicone sprays, non-silicone sprays, specialty coatings, waterproofing solutions, industrial paints, and specialty lubricants, officials said. (HT Photo)

They said the blaze started in drums of chemicals stored on the ground, first, and second floors of the factory in Industrial Center-02 at around 9am and spread rapidly throughout the premises. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Fire department officials said that a distress call was received at 9:31am on Saturday after which, teams rushed to the scene with 20 fire tenders, including units from the Uttar Pradesh Fire Services as well as private companies. After hours of intense effort, the fire was successfully brought under control, they said.

“The fire had engulfed the chemical drums stored on multiple floors of the factory. Our teams acted promptly and used all their resources to extinguish the blaze. No injuries or fatalities occurred,” said Pradeep Kumar, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Upon arrival, fire service personnel swiftly initiated containment measures to prevent further damage and ensured that all nearby areas were evacuated as a precautionary step,” added Kumar.

The company has reported significant financial losses due to the destruction of stored chemicals and the factory has also suffered extensive damage. The exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, officials said.

Local authorities and fire service teams have confirmed that all necessary safety protocols were followed during the operation. Firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring facilities, averting a potential disaster.

Fire department officials said that a probe has been initiated into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire. “Initial findings suggest no foul play, but an investigation is underway,” Kumar said.