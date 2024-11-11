Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat refinery; No casualty

A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)’s Gujarat Refinery at Koyali in Vadodara around 3.30pm today, police said adding that no casualty has been reported so far. An ambulance moves as smoke billows from the Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat Refinery at Koyali in Vadodara on Monday. (REUTERS)

According to a statement by IOC the fire was reported in a Benzene Storage Tank (1000 KL capacity) at Gujarat Refinery. The refinery’s emergency response team is actively tackling the situation, with firefighting operations currently underway, it said.

The adjacent water sprinkler system has been activated to contain the fire, and dousing efforts are ongoing. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it added.

“Safety of our employees and surrounding communities remains our utmost priority. The refinery operations are normal,” the company said.

The Koyali refinery, also known as Gujarat Refinery, was established in 1962. It processes crude oil into various petroleum products like petrol, diesel, LPG, kerosene and aviation fuel.

The refinery, with an annual crude oil processing capacity of 13.7 million tonnes, caters primarily to the markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The refinery expansion is going on along with setting up petrochemical complex and they are expected to be commissioned in 2024-25.

The Gujarat Refinery Oxo Alcohol project is under progress with a Butyl Acrylate production capacity of 150 KTPA and is proposed to be commissioned in FY 2024-25, according to its website.