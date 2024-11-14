First fog of winter in Braj leaves 26 injured in two mishaps

The Braj region witnessed the first fog of the season on Thursday morning, reducing visibility to 50 meters on certain roads. The fog caused two accidents, leaving 20 travellers of a roadways bus injured, in one incident, and another half-a-dozen injured in another accident, in Firozabad district. Damaged roadways from Etah depot in Firozabad (HT Photo)

“The dense fog on Thursday morning might have caused the accident in the Jait area of Mathura district, when a roadways bus on the national highway, linking Agra with Delhi, was moving towards Delhi with passengers,” said Ashwini Kumar, the inspector in-charge of Jait police station of Mathura district.

“It appears that a truck, also heading for Delhi, applied brakes and the driver of the roadways bus behind could not see the truck stopping. The bus rammed into the back of the truck. The front part of the bus suffered damages and 12 passengers suffered injuries,” said Kumar.

He claimed that none of the passengers suffered major injuries and were allowed to go after first aid.

In a similar accident, a roadways bus from Etah depot rammed into a truck moving ahead on Thursday morning amidst dense fog.

As the bus did not suffer much damage, the driver continued to move towards Tundla. However, police stopped it at Rajawali of Firozabad district and sent the injured passengers (six) for treatment.

Apprehension of road accidents because of fig rises on both expressways connecting Agra, one being 165 kilometers long Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA and 302 kilometers long Agra Lucknow expressway. Road pile up are reported due to fog despite authorities reducing speed limits on expressways in winters.