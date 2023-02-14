Home / Cities / Others / Five arrested for allegedly torturing minor in Assam

Five arrested for allegedly torturing minor in Assam

Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:16 PM IST

Officer in charge of Ramnathpur police station, Santanu Das, said some locals from Jalnacherra tied the 14-year-old boy with a pole and tortured him

Police said the incident took place at Jalnacherra village in Hailakandi on February 9 (Representative Photo)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayashta

Assam’s Ramnathpur police on Tuesday arrested five men from Hailakandi for allegedly torturing a minor and making a video of it.

Police said the incident took place at Jalnacherra village in Hailakandi on February 9. A case was registered against the accused on Monday on the complaint from the victim’s mother, police said.

“His mother lodged an FIR yesterday and we arrested the five accused including a 50-year-old man,” Officer in charge of Ramnathpur police station Santanu Das told HT.

Das said some locals from Jalnacherra tied the 14-year-old boy with a pole and tortured him. His head was shaved with a sharp object and he was hit by sticks, police said.

A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media in which the minor boy can be seen crying and requesting the men to release him.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Abdul Monnaf Mazumdar, Aftabuddin Choudhury, Badaruddin Choudhury, Amiruddin Mazumdar and Abdul M Mazumdar, all residents of Jalnacherra village.

Last week a 38-year-old man was arrested in Hailakandi, along with two other family members for allegedly torturing a 25-year-old man.

