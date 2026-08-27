Five cops suspended over delay in Jaunpur robbery case

: Five policemen, including a sub-inspector, three constables and a computer operator at Jalalpur police station in Jaunpur, have been suspended for allegedly delaying the registration of a robbery case and failing to take timely legal action against the accused. Three accused were arrested and the looted cash and vehicle were recovered, police said. The victim alleged that Ajay Singh alias Pintu, Shubham Singh, Indrajeet Saroj and Vishal Singh beat him up, looted ₹3 lakh in cash and threatened to kill him. They then drove him away, he alleged. (For representation only)

The suspended personnel include sub-inspector Ram Bhuvan Yadav, recruit constable Raj Singh, recruit constable Shiva Singh, head constable Santosh Mishra and Computer Operator Mahendra. Deputy inspector general of Police, Varanasi Range, Vaibhav Krishna said, “Five cops have been suspended for dereliction of duty.”

According to police, on August 25 at 7.35pm, Akash Seth, a resident of Shakarmandi under Kotwali police station in Jaunpur district, informed DIG Vaibhav Krishna on his CUG number 9454400199 that an unknown mobile number had lured him to buy gold at a discounted rate.

Falling prey to the deception, Seth, along with his friend Saurabh Pratap, reached Ijri village under Jalalpur police station with ₹3 lakh in cash.

The victim alleged that Ajay Singh alias Pintu, Shubham Singh, Indrajeet Saroj and Vishal Singh beat him up, looted ₹3 lakh in cash and threatened to kill him. They then drove him away, he alleged.

On receiving the information, DIG Krishna directed Jalalpur police station to verify the incident and take necessary legal action.

When the DIG sought feedback from the Range Control Room, it came to light that the investigating officer at Jalalpur police station had neither registered a case promptly based on the victim’s complaint nor taken effective action against the accused. Taking the laxity and unsatisfactory monitoring seriously, DIG Krishna directed the Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur, to get the matter thoroughly investigated. The complaint was found to be true during the inquiry.

Thereafter, after receiving a written complaint from the victim, police registered a case at Jalalpur police station under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

The DIG said three accused Ajay Singh alias Pintu, 51, Shubham Singh, 28, and Indrajeet Saroj, 56 were arrested. The victim’s car and ₹3 lakh in cash were recovered from their possession. The investigation also revealed that the accused had criminal tendencies and had allegedly been involved in similar incidents in the past.

“Taking seriously the laxity and unsatisfactory working style at Jalalpur police station, one sub-inspector, three head constables/constables and one computer operator have been suspended with immediate effect,” the DIG said.

Deputy inspector general of police, Varanasi Range, Vaibhav Krishna, said, “Indifference, negligence or laxity in effective, prompt and fair legal action against criminals and anti-social elements will never be tolerated.”

He added that strict disciplinary action would be taken if any dereliction of duty or laxity came to light.