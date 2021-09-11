Five more succumb to Covid in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 167 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,15,604 while the death toll mounted to 3,619 after five patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 35 each were reported in Kangra and Mandi, 28 in Bilaspur, 22 each in Hamirpur and Shimla, 11 in Una, three each in Kinnaur, Kullu and Solan, two each in Chamba and Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

Three deaths were reported in Kangra and one each in Mandi and Shimla.

The active cases have come down to 1,620 while recoveries reached 2,10,348 after 224 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with a total of 48,076 cases reported to date followed by 30,289 cases in Mandi and 26,885 in Shimla.