Flatted factory complexes to come up in Agra, Kanpur

Lucknow: The state government on Friday approved flatted factory complex for industrial cities of Agra and Kanpur and decided to improve industrial infrastructure in Lucknow and two other districts.

Flatted factories are multi-storeyed complexes in which non-polluting industrial units can operate. This concept is adopted to ensure easy availability of land for industries.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, informed that the state government had approved ₹51.13 crore for the flatted factory complex, one each in Agra and Kanpur.

For the Agra project, the government has approved ₹26.41 crore and for Kanpur ₹24.72 crore. The Centre will provide financial assistance of ₹12 crore each for both the projects.

The fatted factory complex model is adopted for non-polluting units permitted by industrial development authorities. Industries like readymade garments, handicrafts, woollens, hosiery, IT, carpet and other such units can come up in such complexes.

The complexes are most likely to be four-storey buildings, including ground floor.

A technical committee headed by additional secretary, union government, MSME ministry, has approved this project.

This model would help MSMEs to start a business venture with less capital, Sehgal said.

Sehgal also informed that for improving industrial infrastructure in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Farrukhabad, the state government had approved ₹21.54 crore.