Home / Cities / Others / Flatted factory complexes to come up in Agra, Kanpur
HT Image
HT Image
others

Flatted factory complexes to come up in Agra, Kanpur

Lucknow: The state government on Friday approved flatted factory complex for industrial cities of Agra and Kanpur and decided to improve industrial infrastructure in Lucknow and two other districts
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Lucknow: The state government on Friday approved flatted factory complex for industrial cities of Agra and Kanpur and decided to improve industrial infrastructure in Lucknow and two other districts.

Flatted factories are multi-storeyed complexes in which non-polluting industrial units can operate. This concept is adopted to ensure easy availability of land for industries.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, informed that the state government had approved 51.13 crore for the flatted factory complex, one each in Agra and Kanpur.

For the Agra project, the government has approved 26.41 crore and for Kanpur 24.72 crore. The Centre will provide financial assistance of 12 crore each for both the projects.

The fatted factory complex model is adopted for non-polluting units permitted by industrial development authorities. Industries like readymade garments, handicrafts, woollens, hosiery, IT, carpet and other such units can come up in such complexes.

The complexes are most likely to be four-storey buildings, including ground floor.

A technical committee headed by additional secretary, union government, MSME ministry, has approved this project.

This model would help MSMEs to start a business venture with less capital, Sehgal said.

Sehgal also informed that for improving industrial infrastructure in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Farrukhabad, the state government had approved 21.54 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.