Flights from Ayodhya int’l airport by 2023 end: CM Yogi

GORAKHPUR The international airport at Ayodhya will become operational by the end of the year, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a gathering at Dubauli village in Basti on Tuesday. CM Yogi offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

His announcement comes on the day when Ayodhya’s district magistrate Nitish Kumar said the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has roped in the Heritage Aviation Limited to start helicopter services for devotees from Wednesday. The service will be available on trial basis for next 15 days for ₹3,000 from 9 am to 6 pm. Seven people will be allowed to board the chopper at a time, the DM said.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Basti on Tuesday, the CM also said that the first phase of Ram Janki Marg from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi Bihar has been completed. The CM also unveiled the statue of former MLC Late Dr YD Singh and inaugurated the new building of the AD Academy. He also released a book on Dr YD Singh and applauded his contribution to containing the dreaded Japanese Encephalitis disease.

Referring to the development projects, the CM said, “Ethanol will be produced in the Munderwa sugar mill. This will be supplied to other states. Basti has now started receiving projects worth hundreds of crores which will accelerate development and create employment in the region.”

He also promised a new degree college in Basti. “I urge the youths to keep up with technological advancements. This will help them grab upcoming job opportunities in the state,” said the CM.

Later in the day, the CM addressed another gathering while laying the foundation stone of the new Gorakhpur township, which is proposed to be developed at the Deoria bypass. Along with this, 172 other projects -- worth ₹3,838 crore -- are to be completed in the area.

“I urge people to approach the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) for buying flats at affordable prices. A new Gorakhpur is emerging. Extension of Air force station, remodelling of Gorakhpur railway station, six-lane and four-lane highways around the district had opened new doors of possibilities,” said the CM.

On the day, the CM also announced that an agriculture university would be set up in Kushinagar. He also distributed motorised wheelchair among Divyangs on the occasion. The CM also laid the foundation stone of Sachindra Nath Sanyal Memorial Institute. “The foundation stone of Sachindra Nath Memorial Institution at Daudpur Seva Ashram is an attempt to preserve the memories our freedom fighters,” said the CM while adding that there is also a memorial in the district jail to honour Ram Parsad Bismil, and a Zoological park in name of Ashfaq Ullah Khan.

CM Yogi also offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple and took part in various other programmes on Tuesday. He also flagged off a convoy of 109 municipal corporation vehicles for garbage collection.

The CM is on a three-day visit to the Purvanchal region on Tuesday. During this, the CM will cover the districts of Basti, Gorakhpur, and Kushinagar. He was welcomed by divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar NG and MP Ravi Kishan Shukla on Tuesday.