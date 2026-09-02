Flood threat mounts in Prayagraj, over 100 reach relief camps

The flood threat in Prayagraj intensified on Tuesday amid continued rainfall in the district and neighbouring areas, while the water levels in the Ganga, Yamuna and their tributaries continued to rise. The administration stepped up preparations to tackle a possible flood situation, which could affect lakhs of people across urban and rural areas. Yamuna in spate as visible from Baluaghat in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

The situation could worsen from Tuesday night following the release of over 3.06 lakh cusecs of water from the Kanpur Ganga barrage at 8 pm on Monday. According to the Water Commission report, 3,09,365 cusecs was discharged from the Kanpur barrage at 8 am on Tuesday, while 1,00,375 cusecs was released from the Haridwar barrage and 77,819 cusecs from the Narora barrage. Officials said water released from the upstream barrages could take around 24 hours to reach Prayagraj.

The Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj, however, remained just around two metres below the danger mark of 84.734 metres on Tuesday. Water levels in several locations showed a mixed trend during the day.

At 8 am on Tuesday, the Yamuna at Naini stood at 82.39 metres, rising 19 cm in 24 hours. The Ganga rose 20 cm to 82.88 metres at Phaphamau and 19 cm to 81.97 metres at Chhatnag. The water level at STP Buxi Bandh was 82.49 metres, up 23 cm. All embankments in the district were reported safe.

Between 8 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, water levels showed a mixed trend in Prayagraj. The Yamuna at Naini fell 11 cm to 82.28 metres, while the Ganga at Phaphamau rose 2 cm to 82.90 metres. At Chhatnag, the Ganga declined 14 cm to 81.83 metres, and the level at STP Buxi Bandh fell 9 cm to 82.40 metres. Irrigation department data showed changes of -9 cm, +1 cm, -11 cm and -4 cm, respectively, over the preceding four hours. All embankments remained safe.

Continued rainfall and rising tributary levels have raised concern, with the Tamsa and Bhognawelan rivers rising in the Meja, Koraon and Naribari areas. Their combined discharge into the Yamuna could further worsen the flood situation.

The administration has identified 102 flood-prone villages. Several low-lying city areas, including Daraganj, Chhota Baghada, Mau Saraiya, Ganga Nagar, Om Nagar, Shanti Puram and Uchwa Garhi, have reported water entering homes, forcing residents to move belongings to upper floors or nearby houses.

Eighty-eight flood relief posts and 93 relief camps have been prepared across the district. ADM (Flood Relief) Vinita Singh said the administration was fully prepared to deal with the situation. A 30-member NDRF team, two PAC companies and personnel of the water police have been deployed. Additional disaster-response forces would be called in if required, Singh said.

More than 100 people affected by flooding have already reached the relief camps set up in the city.