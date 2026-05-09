Kochi, Police on Saturday arrested one more accused after busting a racket allegedly involved in supplying forged documents for organ donors and recipients in Kochi, officials said. Forged organ donation documents racket: One more arrested in Kerala

The accused arrested was identified as Rasheeda , the wife of Najeeb of Peringala in Kunnathunad.

Police said Najeeb is the prime accused in various cases registered across Kerala and is currently absconding.

Rasheeda is an accused in two cases registered at the Kunnathunad police station, following searches and an investigation into the racket in Pallikkara here.

Police officials said Rasheeda was taken into custody on Friday night and her arrest was formally recorded on Saturday.

On Friday, police arrested Sunny Varghese and his wife Sini Varghese , natives of Morakkala in Kunnathunad, Ernakulam, and Sanoj , a native of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom in Ernakulam district.

In addition, two persons, identified as Sreeja and Sudheer, were arrested by the Kilikollur police in Kollam district in connection with a related case, police said.

According to police, since the organ donation process for donors and recipients involves complex verification procedures that require certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs, the accused allegedly forged such documents.

The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, issued fake police clearance certificates, and fake letters and letterheads in the names of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K R Radhakrishnan.

Apart from these, the accused allegedly issued forged letterheads in the names of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Police also alleged that the accused forged recommendation letters of several leading doctors. Officials said statements of organ donors linked to the racket had also been recorded.

The cases were registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.

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