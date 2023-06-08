13 booked for forging MLA’s signatures on PAN card applications

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against 13 persons for using forged signatures and stamps of MLA Mihir Kotecha on Annexure-A forms submitted for obtaining PAN cards. The form is used as an address proof under provisions of the Income Tax Act. HT Image

The Mulund police filed an FIR on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by Dinesh Sawant, secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA. Sawant told the police that Shailesh Kapdi, an employee of an authorized centre of National Stock Depository Limited (NSDL), informed Sawant that they received 13 Annexure-A forms with the MLA’s signatures and stamps.

Sawant told the police that Kapdi had showed him the Annexure-A forms submitted by agents Siraz Ansari and Sangeetha Salve, for verification as they appeared to have been issued by Kotecha’s office. Sawant said on checking the forms he realised that the signatures and stamps were forged, and informed Kotecha about it.

On Kotecha’s instructions, Sawant approached the police and lodged a complaint. The Mulund police have registered an offence against Ansari and Salve, and the 11 applicants for cheating and forgery.

