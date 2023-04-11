Atiq, his son & associates booked in yet another extortion case

PRAYAGRAJ Incarcerated former MP Atiq Ahmed was booked in yet another case on Monday night after one Sabir Hussain got a complaint filed against him at the Dhumanganj police station. Along with Atiq, his son Ali and close associates have also been booked in the case. Further investigations are being carried out, said police. Further investigations are being carried out. (Ht Photo)

In his complaint given to police, Sabir Hussain, a resident of Jafri Colony, said that on April 14, 2019, when he was at his other home in Chakia area, Atiq’s son Ali, Atiq’s cousin Aslam Mantri, and associates Asaad Kalia, Shakeel, Shakir, Shabi Abbas, Faizan, Saif, Naomi, Affan, Mehmood, and Mauood threatened him for pursuing cases against Atiq.

“Aslam Mantri called Atiq from his phone and asked me to talk to him. Ali and Asaad pointed a pistol at me. They threatened me with dire consequences while warning me to stop pursuing cases against Atiq. They also asked for ₹1 crore in extortion,” read the complaint. It added, “The accused even opened fire on me when I refused. I somehow managed to flee and save myself. The incident was also captured on CCTVs.”

Sabir further claims that on February 15, this year, Aslam Mantri and Asaad again approached him and told him to accompany them to Gujrat to meet Atiq Ahmad. They assaulted Sabir when he refused and demanded ₹1 crore extortion from him. Sabir said that Atiq and the other accused will be responsible if any untoward incident happens to him. Sabir also demanded security for himself.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said further investigations in this connection are being carried out. It is worth mentioning that Sabir and his brothers Kammu and Jabir are pursuing the case of a double murder that took place in Mariadih village in September 2015. Atiq, his younger brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf), and their other henchmen are accused in the case.