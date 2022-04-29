Four fraudsters held for duping man of ₹2 cr
The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around ₹2 crore, said police.
Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and ₹1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them.
He said that a case against unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC was registered at police station, Chetganj following a complaint by one Ankit Sukhla, a resident of Akatha, that four fraudsters duped him of around ₹2 crore on April 20 by promising him tax relief.
He said that a team was constituted to work out the case. The team arrested four fraudsters, three from Mumbai and one from Delhi on April 28 and ₹1.87 cr in cash was recovered from them.
He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base. They used to take the potential target into confidence by promising him tax relief and business propositions. After winning the confidence, the fraudsters used to decamp with the cash and flew over to safe destinations. They used fake identities while committing the crime.
Further follow-up in the investigations is on, he added.
The Crime Branch team led by inspector Anjani Pandey, sub-inspectors Rajkumar Pandey and Suraj Tiwari played pivotal role in the arrests.
He added that a cash reward of ₹1 Lakh will be given to the team by additional chief secretary (home).
-
2 more students test positive in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Millennium School in South City will remain closed till May 1 and reopen on May 2 for offline students after thorough sanitisation of the campus, as two students (siblings) tested positive for Covid on Friday. This is the third school in Lucknow where students tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two students of La Martiniere Girls' College and one each from DPS (Indira Nagar) and Cathedral Senior Secondary School had tested positive.
-
Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ residents slam LIT officials over delay in registry of plots, allotments
Residents 'forced' to make multiple trips to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust office for getting their works done, including registry of plots and allotments, slammed the authorities during the 'Sangat Darshan' event organised by MLA Gurpreet Gogi to hear their grievances in Feroze Gandhi market on Friday. In a few cases, residents alleged that the authorities have failed to approve their files even after completion of all formalities.
-
Khevrajpur murders: Police expedite probe, suspect role of vagabond communities
The Prayagraj police have questioned around 200 people in connection with murders of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai, but culprits are still to be identified and nabbed. On Thursday night, police teams under SSP Ajay Kumar carried out checking at Phaphamau Railway Station and rounded up some suspects for questioning. SSP Ajay Kumar said police suspects the members of vagabond criminal gangs may be involved in the murders.
-
₹700 crore pending from Maharashtra govt towards railway projects in Mumbai: Danve
The Centre is yet to receive Maharashtra's share of ₹700 crore towards various railway infrastructure projects in Mumbai, minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said on Friday. Danve said regular meetings between officials of the Indian Railways and the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation and the Maharashtra government are going on as the projects are crucial and many under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project require funds for their completion.
-
AC local single-journey fares to be reduced by half
In a major relief to suburban railway passengers opting for Air-Conditioned local trains in Mumbai, fares have been reduced by 50 per cent on single journeys. During the inauguration of the renovated Byculla station on Friday, the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve announced the reduction. There will be no reduction on monthly passes. Danve further added that there was no demand to reduce the monthly pass fare.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics