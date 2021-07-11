Four held for shooting dead two passerby near Bara Hindu Rao

Three days after two passersby were killed during an armed attack by at least four unidentified assailants on a local builder and his nephew at Filmistan near Bara Hindu Rao in north Delhi, police said they arrested four men from Delhi and Chandigarh between Saturday and Sunday for their involvement in the case and stated that the attack was a contract killing that went wrong.

Police said the killing of the local builder Haji Naeem and his nephew Muneeb was planned by Feroz, a rival builder and his partner Danish, over a disputed property. Among the four who have been arrested are Feroz, Rahul alias Charlie (23) and Himanshu (21)--both from Nand Nagri; and Mehtab, who is Danish’s relative.

“Two pistols with five cartridges were seized from Rahul and Himanshu. We are now looking for another key conspirator, who is Feroz’s partner, and one more man who was also involved in the attack,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse adding that both the suspects are on the run.

Around 9pm on Thursday, Naeem was standing near his nursing home, that is currently undergoing renovation, with Muneeb at Filmistan when a man stopped by and asked if the nursing home was administering Covid-19 vaccines. Naeem asked the man to visit Bara Hindu Rao hospital or a nearby dispensary, after which the man left.

As Naeem and Muneeb were leaving in their car, the man suddenly came in front of their vehicle and picked a fight with them. The two overpowered and assaulted him with the help of locals. Soon, three more men joined the man and opened fire. While Naeem and Muneeb survived the attack, two passersby were killed. A case of murder and firing was registered and several teams were formed to nab the suspects.

Joint commissioner of police (central range) N S Bundela said during investigation, it was learnt that Naeem and Muneeb were rivals of other builders in Sadar Bazar and Bara Hindu Rao areas.

The teams also learnt that Muneeb had managed to get a stay on the construction of a building at Ahata Kidara and was responsible for the demolition of the property. “Inputs collected from locals revealed that Feroz and his partner Danish conspired with Mehtab to settle scores with Muneeb and his uncle. They hatched a conspiracy to kill them and hired contract killers to execute their plan,” said a senior investigator, who did not want to be named.

“Interrogation of Rahul and Himanshu revealed that they were roped in for the contract killing by their friend, who is also absconding. On Thursday evening, the three of them reached near Kishanganj railway station in an auto and met the key conspirators. The deal was finalised there itself. The attackers left and reached Filmistan to execute the plan,” added the officer.

On being asked if the attackers were promised any amount for the contract killing, DCP Alphonse said, “We are looking for Feroz’s business partner, who managed everything.”