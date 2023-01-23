Four, including two women, held for youth’s murder

Ghoorpur police on Sunday arrested four persons, including two women, for allegedly murdering a youth, who was a contractual employee at the Allahabad high court. The youth’s body was found on January 18 near Dauna Temple. The accused confessed to have killed the youth over a past incident of a petty brawl, police said.

DCP Deepak Bhukar said autopsy report of the body of Shwetansh aka Aman Mishra (25) revealed that he was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons. No blood was found at the place where his body was found suggesting that he was killed at some other place and the body was dumped at the deserted spot later. Further Investigations revealed that Aman had a brawl with one Nitish Kesarwani of Jasra Bazar area few months back.

It came to light that Nitish’s kin murdered Aman to avenge the incident.

On Saturday night police team arrested Nitish’s brothers Purshottam Kesarwani and Shubham Kesarwani. The duo confessed to have killed Aman with sharp-edged weapon at their home in the night on January 17. They informed police that women in their family also helped in the murder and dumping the body near the temple. Police team on Sunday arrested their mother Shivkali and Purshottam’s wife Mamta from their home. Forensic team also found blood stains on the floor and walls of their house. The chopper used in the crime and a bike were also recovered from their home, DCP added.