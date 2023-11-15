Four labourers die while cleaning septic tank in Surat: Police

Four labourers died due to asphyxiation while working inside a septic tank at a dyeing unit located on Palsana-Katodara road in Gujarat’s Surat on Tuesday evening, said a police official. Despite swift extraction, they were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced them brought dead. (Representative file image)

“From initial investigation we have come to know that two workers initially fell unconscious during the septic tank cleaning process, prompting two others to attempt a rescue,” he said.

All four individuals succumbed to the perilous conditions within the tank.

Despite swift extraction, they were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced them brought dead.

The process of identifying the four deceased, who hail from Bihar, is currently underway, the official added.

