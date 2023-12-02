From Tragedy to Triumph: Second chance at Diwali for Uttarkashi workers

close_game
ByAakash Ghosh
Dec 02, 2023 09:46 AM IST

Whether with or without their families, all 41 workers had Diwali plans that were abruptly disrupted when the tunnel crumbled around 5 am on November 12th.

LUCKNOW In a turn of fate, 41 workers trapped after the Silkayara tunnel collapse on Diwali morning are now gearing up to celebrate the festival with newfound joy after spending 17 harrowing days in darkness.

Whether with or without their families, all 41 workers had Diwali plans that were abruptly disrupted when the tunnel crumbled around 5 am on November 12th. Emerging from the tunnel on November 28th after enduring 17 dark days inside, eight workers from Uttar Pradesh are set to embrace Diwali as they return home on Friday evening.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a junior engineer from Mirzapur, expressed the disappointment of the thwarted Diwali plans. “We all 41 had plans for Diwali as it was Sunday, and everyone was supposed to return by the evening to celebrate outside with crackers and sweets. However, the plan turned out to be futile and even horrific only on Diwali morning,” said Singh, who was in Lucknow at the time. “I had bought a packet of sweets a day before, but it all got wasted,” he added. Now, his family eagerly awaits his return to celebrate Diwali on Friday night.

In Shravsti’s Motipur village, the return of six workers has ignited the spirit of celebration for the second Diwali. “Our villagers already burned crackers and ate sweets the day we came out of the tunnel on November 12, but they are all excited for our return, and most likely, there is a celebration at night,” said Ram Sundar, 26, a resident of Motipur village.

Homecoming a symbolic Diwali

Alongside Ram Sundar, other Motipur workers -- Ankit, 25, Ram Milan, 32, Satyadev, 44, Santosh, 24, and Jay Prakash, 22 -- are equally thrilled to reach home. “We’re from the same village, and the villagers, along with the family members, have decided to turn our homecoming into a Diwali symbolic event,” said Jay Prakash. “Diwali is celebrated as a symbolic coming home, and our homecoming celebration will be a Diwali symbolic as villagers have decided to light dia when we go home.”

