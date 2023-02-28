FRU numbers with Caesarean facility go up in U.P.

LUCKNOW For representation only (HT File Photo)

The number of first referral units (FRUs) with the facility of conducting a Caesarean section and normal delivery has gone up in the state, particularly in rural areas, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, in a press statement, on Tuesday.

In April 2018, only 123 FRUs had Caesarean delivery facilities and in November 2022 the number of such units went up to 256.

“Efforts are being made continuously to facilitate pregnant women with health facilities at a place near their house. The focus is particularly upon rural areas so that women need not travel long distances for delivery,” said Pathak who is also state’s health and family welfare minister.

In a meeting the deputy CM directed health officials to further improve facilities for pregnant women in the state. An FRU provides comprehensive obstetric care services and emergency care of sick children.