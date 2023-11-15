Frustrated with molestation & threats, teenage girl consumes poison

MEERUT Distressed by alleged molestation and the threat to circulate her obscene video, a 14-year-old student from a madrasa took her own life by consuming poison in a village in Shamli district on Tuesday. Representational photo (HT File)

The police, on the other hand, asserted that the accused, 24-year-old Talib, a resident of the same village, had been pressuring the girl to provide a statement in his favour in court. Disturbed by this, the girl took her life on Tuesday.

Last year, the girl’s family had filed a molestation complaint against Talib, who was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail. Shamli’s ASP, OP Singh, said that the accused has been arrested and put in jail, with a case under section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC registered against him. The charges of creating an obscene video and molestation are currently under investigation.

The girl’s father, a labourer in Panipat, received a distressing call from his daughter on Tuesday. She informed him that the accused had recorded a video of her bathing and attempted to blackmail her by threatening to make it public. Angusihed by this, she chose to end her life.

Family members rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Despite the gravity of the situation, the police have only registered a case under section 306 of the IPC.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!