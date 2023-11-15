close_game
News / Cities / Others / Frustrated with molestation & threats, teenage girl consumes poison

Frustrated with molestation & threats, teenage girl consumes poison

ByS Raju
Nov 15, 2023 05:56 PM IST

The police asserted that the accused, 24-year-old Talib, a resident of the same village, had been pressuring the girl to provide a statement in his favour in court.

MEERUT Distressed by alleged molestation and the threat to circulate her obscene video, a 14-year-old student from a madrasa took her own life by consuming poison in a village in Shamli district on Tuesday.

Representational photo (HT File)

The police, on the other hand, asserted that the accused, 24-year-old Talib, a resident of the same village, had been pressuring the girl to provide a statement in his favour in court. Disturbed by this, the girl took her life on Tuesday.

Last year, the girl’s family had filed a molestation complaint against Talib, who was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail. Shamli’s ASP, OP Singh, said that the accused has been arrested and put in jail, with a case under section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC registered against him. The charges of creating an obscene video and molestation are currently under investigation.

The girl’s father, a labourer in Panipat, received a distressing call from his daughter on Tuesday. She informed him that the accused had recorded a video of her bathing and attempted to blackmail her by threatening to make it public. Angusihed by this, she chose to end her life.

Family members rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Despite the gravity of the situation, the police have only registered a case under section 306 of the IPC.

