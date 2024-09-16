Ganga rises in Kashi; water enters low-lying areas

With continuous rise in the water level of the Ganga in Varanasi, a flood like situation has emerged in low lying areas along the Ganga and Varuna. The submerged Namo Ghat in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

According to the Central Water Commission, Ganga was flowing at 70.5 metres in Varanasi on Sunday, whereas water level was recorded at 68.34 metres on Saturday. In Varanasi, warning level is 70.262 metres, danger level is 71.262 metres and the highest level is 73.901 metres.

Water has entered low lying areas along river Varuna here. Boats’ operation has been suspended.

The flood affected areas are Chandan Shaheed, Sarai Mohana, Rajghat Bhadau Chungi, Konia, Vijayipura pipeline bridge, Kapildhara bridge, Khajuri Konia, Konia Tadikhan, Mangraha Veerbaba Temple, Maurya Basti, Saraiya Railway Bridge, Jalalipura via old bridge.

District magistrate S Rajalingam and additional police commissioner S Channappa on Sunday visited the flood affected areas.

The DM directed the officials concerned to take necessary action for relief and rescue from floods. Along with this, he instructed the administration, NDRF, and Water Police to remain alert for relief and rescue of the people.

He instructed the officials of VNN to deploy sanitation workers to ensure cleanliness at the relief camps.

The district magistrate also interacted with the people of flood affected families at flood outpost/ flood relief camp at Primary School Saraiya and directed the naib tehsildar to make arrangements for community kitchen, pure drinking water, food as per the menu, arrangement of sufficient tents, availability of doctor on the spot, electrical safety, and better cleanliness.

Naib tehsildar, zonal in-charge of concerned police stations and other officers were present on the spot.

Arti shifted to higher spots

Due to rise in water level, all the ghats have submerged and place of Ganga Arti has been changed. According to Sushant Mishra of Ganga Seva Nidhi, which organises Ganga Arti daily, the arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat has been shifted to higher place as the arti platform is submerged.