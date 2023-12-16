Gangster Sukhpreet Buddha’s two aides nabbed with weapons in Mohali

Police have arrested two associates of gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Buddha, leading to seizure of three pistols and 10 live cartridges near Balongi. Mohali police have arrested two associates of gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Buddha. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Ankit Rana, resident of Sultanpur Chandimandir, and Harpreet Singh, alias Makhan, resident of Patiala.

Two .32-bore pistols with six live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Ankit and another .32-bore pistol with four live cartridges from Harpreet.

The duo was presented in court on Friday and sent to police remand.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said both accused were members of Sukhpreet Singh’s gang. During interrogation, it came to light that Harpreet was also involved in the firing incident in Dera Bassi on December 6, where five youths had escaped unharmed.

As per Harpreet’s disclosure, he was among the shooters who opened fire on Sahil and his four friends, before fleeing on a Hero Splendor motorcycle. A motorcycle used by Harpreet was also used in the firing incident.

Harpreet is already booked in 10 FIRs, including a case of double murder and Arms Act in Patiala, according to police.

Mohali police have registered a fresh case under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Balongi police station.