Ggm: 6 held for assaulting eatery staff, opening fire after being told not to smoke indoors

Gurugram: Six men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting employees of a restaurant near CD Chowk in Sector 48 on Sohna Road and later opening fire on the manager of the eatery after they were told not to smoke indoors, police said. Six men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting employees of a restaurant near CD Chowk in Sector 48 on Sohna Road. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the arrested suspects as Gaurav Kumar of Basai in Sector 9, Ankit Kumar of Wazirpur in Sector 95, Mohit from Khandsa and Mayank alias Monu from Shakti Park in Sector 10, Nitin and Rohit Kumar from Om Nagar in Sector 11. All the suspects are in their early-20s.

They said the incident took place at about 11.20pm on Tuesday when the six suspects visited the restaurant in two vehicles.

According to the police, the suspects placed their order and started smoking inside the eatery when a waiter asked them not to do so as there were a few families sitting near them at that time.

Investigators said that the suspects picked a fight with the waiter following which the manager and other employees intervened. It was then that one of the suspects opened fire suddenly but the bullet missed the target by a couple of inches. However, it frightened all the other guests and employees present in the restaurant at that time.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of the Badshahpur police station, said that the suspects left the restaurant soon after the incident.

“Gaurav, who had a pistol, opened fire once again targeting the restaurant this time from the road. Later, all of them fled from the spot,” he said, adding that the manager escaped unhurt as the suspect missed the target and the bullet hit the wall behind him.

The police officer said that attempts were on to recover the weapon and the two vehicles used in the crime. “They are being interrogated and they will be taken on police remand after they are produced before a city court,” he said adding that both Gaurav and Rohit have criminal antecedents.

Based on the restaurant manager’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including 109(1) (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act at the Badshahpur police station on Wednesday.