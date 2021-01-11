Ghaziabad to place solid waste collection bins underground at five locations

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Monday initiated a project wherein they have placed underground solid waste collection bins at a single location in each of the five corporation zones. The officials said that each of the underground solid waste collection bins will be able to handle two tonnes of dry and wet waste and thus aid in improving the look of the city by helping keep the city clean.

The five centres are near Sarvodaya Hospital in Kavi Nagar, near Santosh Medical College in Vijay Nagar, near Vandana Farm House in Vasundhara, Hindon cremation ground in Ghaziabad city and at Sector 7 in Raj Nagar.

“The five underground solid waste collection points have been built at a cost of about ₹32 lakh. These will help improve the city’s look and will also help in maintaining hygienic conditions. These have been installed at locations where people dump garbage in open,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

“We will start more collection points as per requirement. Each of the sites has two bins for dumping dry and wet waste, with each having capacity to store about one tonne of waste each. Once the bins get filled up, they can be emptied using our vehicles. The waste dumped at the opening above the ground level goes down to the underground bins,” he added.

The officials said that this will also help improve the city’s rankings in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan which is likely to be initiated in March.

The national ranking of Ghaziabad city had slipped to nineteenth from the thirteenth spot (in the ranking of cities having population of over 10 lakh) in the fifth edition of the Swachh Survekshan – 2020, results of which were announced by the ministry of housing and urban affairs in August last year.

The Ghaziabad city stood at 351 spot in the ranking released in 2017, while it considerably improved its position in 2018 when it was placed at 36th rank, and further improved its position to the 12th spot in 2019. In 2019, the city stood at the top in the state ranking but in 2020, it slipped by two positions giving way to Lucknow and Agra ahead of it.