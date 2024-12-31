Girl hit by train, dies; father says she was being harassed

A 16-year-old girl student of class 11 at Government Girls’ Inter College, tragically lost her life after being hit by a train near Chauri Chaura railway station in Gorakhpur on Monday evening. The incident occurred while she was returning home from school. (Pic for representation)

The girl’s father, who was on the opposite side of the railway track, alleged that the tragedy unfolded when his daughter attempted to escape from two unidentified youths on a motorcycle who were passing obscene comments on her near the railway tracks. In her attempt to escape them, she reportedly ran and fell on the track, sustaining severe head injuries.

Circle officer of Chauri Chaura, Anurag Singh, confirmed that the police have registered a case and launched an investigation. He stated that other girls who accompanied the deceased at the time of the incident were being questioned.

The police arrived promptly at the location, retrieved the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that the girl may have been running toward her father on the opposite side of the tracks when she was hit by the train.

The authorities are focusing on verifying the father’s claims and gathering testimonies from witnesses.