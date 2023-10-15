Girls take out rally against female foeticide, dowry & child marriage

A group of over 150 girls from various villages took out a rally against female foeticide, dowry and child marriage in Budapur village of Rohania area of Varanasi on the first day of Navaratri on Sunday. Girls taking out rally in Varanasi on the first day of Navratri on Sunday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The girls said that they would take out similar rallies in three more villages, Uparwar, Leruwain and Veerbhanpur in Varanasi as part of the drive.

They also demanded a complete ban on liquor and gambling.

The girls also organised a Balika Mahotsava in the village which was inaugurated by Gram Pradhan Sangh president Mukesh Kumar, general secretary Araji Line Sanjay Yadav, Mahila Lok Samiti convenor Anita Patel and Chanda Devi by lighting the lamp.

The girls performed various cultural activities on girls’ rights in the Mahotsava. Through a street play, the girls showcased how social evils-- liquor consumption and gambling-- are spoiling families. These must be stopped.

Lok Samiti convenor Nandlal Master said that the drive to end gender discrimination is also being carried out. “Despite being good at studies, many girls are forced to give up their education and get married at a young age. We are running a campaign against these problems in the villages,” he said.

Anita said that awareness is being carried out in the villages about importance of girls’ education and against marriage at young age.

“We have celebrated the first day of Navratri by creating awareness among the locals about the importance of girl education. We appealed to the locals to stop the evil of dowry and break caste boundaries,” said Munni, adding that similar rallies will be taken out in other villages during Navratri.

Seema welcomed the guests at the event which was presided over by Sitaboon and moderated by Sabana Manab and vote of thanks was delivered by Baby.

The girls, Anita, Soni, Avneesh, Asha, Saroj, Neelam, Madhu, Sabia, Aanchal, Rabia, Anjali, Sangeeta, Manisha, Jyoti, Chanda, Sunita, Malti, Seema Munni, Nirmala. Rajkumari, Asha, Archana, Sangeeta, Ranjana, Rambachan Bandana, Mamta, Neelam, participated in the rally.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!