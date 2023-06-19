Gandhi Peace Prize: Grateful for the award but won’t accept prize money, says Gita Press

GORAKHPUR A day after receiving the Gandhi peace prize, the board of trustees of the district’s iconic Gita Press has decided against taking the winner’s cheque of ₹1 crore which is given along with the award. However, the board has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and the Union ministry of culture for shortlisting Gita Press for the award. A jury headed by PM Modi has unanimously chosen Gita Press for the Gandhi Peace Prize. (Sourced)

Gita Press officials will be accepting the citation but not the prize money due to our principles of being a non-profit organisation, said Dr Lalmani Tiwari, the manager of Gita Press.

Talking to media persons on Monday morning, Dr Lalmani Tiwari also highlighted the Bharat Ratna award, which is the highest civilian honour in India, was suggested for Mahaveer Prasad Poddar Bhai ji, the founder of Gita Press, but he politely requested to drop his name.

Significantly, it would be first instance of unwillingness shown by any institution to accept the cash amount since the start of this award in 1995.

Earlier on Sunday, a jury headed by PM Modi unanimously chose Gita Press for the Gandhi Peace Prize in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian ways.

