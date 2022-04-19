Global Ayush summit: UP Ayurveda experts to participate in Gandhinagar meet
A five-member team, including a Vaidya and four Ayurveda experts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, in Gandhinagar, from April 20.
Prashant Trivedi, additional chief secretary (health/Ayush), will lead the team of Ayurveda experts. The team includes Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University; Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, UP; Dr Ashok Kumar Dikshit, in-charge officer schemes at directorate of Ayurveda; Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey and Prof YB Tripathi of Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU, said Vaidya Dubey.
He said that the team will leave for Gandhinagar on April 19 and will attend the summit from April 20 to April 22.
Dubey said that there is a need to make people aware about the Ayurvedic way of life and food habits as prescribed in Ayurveda. For it, awareness drives should be carried out at school/college level under supervision of Vaidyas and researchers of Ayurveda in order that queries of students, if any, may be answered.
Dubey said that Ayurvedic plants like Giloy, Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Jwarankush and Shankhpushpi should be planted in kitchen gardens in every house and school. The leaves of Jwarankush can be used daily diet in the form of a decoction, whereas leaves the remaining four plants may be used in the form chutney (sauce) daily because Giloy, Tulsi, Ahswagandha and Sankhpushpi are medicinal plants. These are tested Ayurvedic medicines.
Dubey said that they would share their views on how Ayurveda could be popularised at the global level.
Prof Ravinarayan Acharya, director-general, Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, and top Vaidyas of India will participate in the summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
Nawabganj incident follow-up: Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga area has seen many such cases in past
The recent Nawabganj incident in which the bodies of five members of the same family were found in their house, is just another in a series of incidents of multiple deaths in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district. The region has witnessed many such incidents, many of which are still to be cracked. Investigations in other such incidents point towards a gang which is active in the region.
-
Mask mandate returns in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad
Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed its National Capital Region districts to be on “alert mode” in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, it announced on Monday that wearing face masks is mandatory in public places. The directions by the state government are meant for Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, besides state capital Lucknow.
-
90% fresh cases reported from urban areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district
Health department officials in Gautam Budh Nagar are trying to assess why the district has been consistently contributing over 50% of the state's total fresh cases. On Monday, officials from the health department and district administration held a meeting and finalised measures to control the spread of Covid-19. On Monday, 115 fresh cases were reported across UP, of which 65 were from Gautam Budh Nagar alone.
-
Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday. The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of ₹60,000 cash on gunpoint. He was released on bail in January 2021.
-
SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody. When the police did not lodge any a resident of New Shakti Nagar, FIR Mohit Syal, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined.
