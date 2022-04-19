Global Ayush summit: UP Ayurveda experts to participate in Gandhinagar meet

A five-member team, including a Vaidya and four Ayurveda experts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, in Gandhinagar, from April 20.

Prashant Trivedi, additional chief secretary (health/Ayush), will lead the team of Ayurveda experts. The team includes Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University; Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, UP; Dr Ashok Kumar Dikshit, in-charge officer schemes at directorate of Ayurveda; Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey and Prof YB Tripathi of Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU, said Vaidya Dubey.

He said that the team will leave for Gandhinagar on April 19 and will attend the summit from April 20 to April 22.

Dubey said that there is a need to make people aware about the Ayurvedic way of life and food habits as prescribed in Ayurveda. For it, awareness drives should be carried out at school/college level under supervision of Vaidyas and researchers of Ayurveda in order that queries of students, if any, may be answered.

Dubey said that Ayurvedic plants like Giloy, Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Jwarankush and Shankhpushpi should be planted in kitchen gardens in every house and school. The leaves of Jwarankush can be used daily diet in the form of a decoction, whereas leaves the remaining four plants may be used in the form chutney (sauce) daily because Giloy, Tulsi, Ahswagandha and Sankhpushpi are medicinal plants. These are tested Ayurvedic medicines.

Dubey said that they would share their views on how Ayurveda could be popularised at the global level.

Prof Ravinarayan Acharya, director-general, Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, and top Vaidyas of India will participate in the summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.