GMDA continues anti-encroachment drive, clears shops from green belts

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) enforcement wing on Monday continued its four-day long anti-encroachment drive, which began on Friday and cleared a number of shanties and shops being run illegally along the Golf Course extension road, GMDA officials said. GMDA’s enforcement wing removing illegal structures from the Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A senior GMDA official said that the drive was launched along the entire Southern Peripheral Road to clear encroachments on the green belts on both sides of the road. The GMDA enforcement team, which carried out the drive included estate officer Rajiv Lamba, assistant town planner, Satender Kumar and other officials.

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, said on Monday the enforcement team cleared a stretch of 3 kilometres spanning 30-meter-wide green belts on both sides of the Golf Course extension road in sectors 62, 65, and 66 and near the Vatika Chowk.

“Around 80 nurseries, 80 huts, and a few shops being run illegally and 20 building material shops were demolished. We have been making announcements and issued notices to all the occupants to vacate the green belts over the last few days. But action was taken today against the violators. Some of the occupants have voluntarily cleared their shops. The drive is being carried out as per the directions of the CEO, GMDA,” he said.

The enforcement wing of the GMDA said that two days ago intimation was given to the occupants, and the officials also visited the spot and asked them to vacate the stretches otherwise they would have to face action. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure that none of the violators return and occupy the cleared green belts again. If this happens, then the occupants will face criminal cases and FIRs will be lodged against them,” Bhath said.

The enforcement wing officials also said that they had observed that some of the occupants were paying rent to locals, who had occupied the land earlier and had posed as owners of government land. “We will take action against such individuals. The authority has also got memorandums from a number of RWAs of condominiums in sector 81 to 95 where they have complained about similar encroachments. Inspections of such locations will be carried out and action initiated,” Bhath added.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the four-day long demolition drive has been taken up to remove unauthorized structures along the green belts of SPR, in keeping with the directions issued by GMDA CEO A. Sreenivas.

On Day 1 of the drive which was conducted last Friday, 1.5 km of green belts were cleared in sectors 58, 61 and 62, where about 30 nurseries, 15 shops and 3 permanent structures comprising shops and service stations along with about 75 huts were demolished, the spokesperson said.