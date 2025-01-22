GMDA: New pipeline to water to Tau Devi Lal Park

Gurugram: To ensure that recycled water is used for horticultural work and maintenance of green spaces in Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to build two underground water tanks and also lay a new water pipeline around 7km in length to distribute water in the park and also in some adjoining areas, a GMDA official said. GMDA will build a water tank in a nursery near the Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram for horticultural work. (HT PHOTO)

The two underground tanks will be built near Atul Kataria Chowk and at Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22 and will have a capacity of 500kl each.

“Two tanks of 500kl capacity will be constructed to store treated water which will be used for carrying out horticultural activities in Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22. Presently, ground water is being used to maintain the park and we want to ensure that treated water is available for watering the park,” said a senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter.

According to GMDA, a pipe of 250mm will be laid over 4.5km and another pipeline of 200mm will be laid over 2.5km to supply water to the park and also to the green belts along the Sanath Road in Udyog Vihar along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road. “An amount of ₹4.83 crore is estimated to be spent on this project and through this project we will be able to supply 3mld treated water to the park and other green belts,” he said, adding that some treated water will also be made available to the Airforce station in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Bansal, GMDA chief engineer, said that the authority wants to ensure that recycled water is used optimally across the city, particularly in parks and green belts. “We are treating 218mld waste water daily and want to ensure that the maximum amount is used in horticulture and construction activities. We are also taking a pipeline from Ghata to Biodiversity Park on MG Road to supply treated water to the park. This project is ongoing and will be completed in the next two months,” he said.