GMDA proposes two underpasses to ease traffic congestion in city

To facilitate the smooth movement of traffic on the stretch connecting Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to revise the plan for the six lane road project, and make provision for two vehicle underpasses: one at Khandsa road cut and another at Sector 37 cut, said officials familiar with the matter. A view of Khandsa village chowk, where GMDA proposes an underpass to built on Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk road, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Under the six lanes road project, the NHAI is undertaking construction of two underpasses and a flyover on this stretch, which will be funded by GMDA at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore, said officials.

A senior NHAI official said that as per the revised plan there will be a direct underpass for commuters to travel between Sector 10A and Mohammadpur Jharsa, while two more U-turn underpasses will be constructed at the same location for vehicles to take a U-turn towards Hero Honda Chowk, and another to take a U-turn towards Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

Another underpass will be constructed at the Sector 37 cut, which will allow vehicles to move towards Hero Honda Chowk, said the official.

“The construction of the underpasses is part of the revised plan and these structures will allow smooth movement of traffic on all sides and prevent jams and congestion on this stretch. The construction of a drain on this road has already started and within six months the utilities will be shifted. No traffic diversions have been made yet as work on construction of drain is on the left portion of the carriageway. The work on construction of the main road will also be started soon,” said a senior NHAI official, who added that a flyover will also be constructed at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk as part of this project.

The official further said that the cost of constructing the two underpasses will be around ₹15 crore, and the total estimated cost of the project construction will be ₹100 crore, while cost of shifting the utilities is around ₹100 crore. To build the six lane road project and other structures, the highways authority will have to shift master water sewer pipelines, high tension electricity line and an electricity substation.

A senior GMDA official, when asked about the matter said that project director, Rewari was requested to furnish revised design proposal for entire stretch with provision of (vehicle underpasses) VUP (at Khandsa and Sector 37 entry point) and flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. “The highway authority has been asked to expedite the shifting of utilities on the main carriageway. We have also asked to expedite the demolition of structures on this road,” he said.

Rohit Singh, a resident of sector 95A, who regularly commutes on this stretch said that the present condition of the road is very bad and the authorities must take up the renovation of this road at the earliest. “There is heavy congestion on this road daily and at several points there are bottlenecks. The construction of underpasses and flyover will ensure smooth movement of traffic,” he said.

The project to expand the road from Hero Honda chowk to Umang Bhardwaj chowk, which is 3.2kms in length was conceived in 2021 but due to non-availability of land and encroachments, the construction could not be started by the highway authority.

This stretch is one of the busiest roads in the city with traffic from national highway 48. Sohna road, Dwarka expressway and Old Gurugram converging there. Frequent traffic jams and congestion during the peak hours has led to frequent demands from city residents that this road should be expanded or a flyover be constructed on this stretch.