GMDA starts work to remove bottleneck on Gurugram’s sector 78, 79 road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started construction of a 120-metre stretch on the main road connecting sectors 78 and 79, officials said. GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankhar said once the stretch is constructed, the road will ensure smooth traffic movement across sector 77, 78, and 79 roads.

The action comes after the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) resolved its land dispute with land owners over acquisition of land.

The main road connecting sectors 77 and 78 begins near Hotel Hyatt on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, and extends up to the intersection of sectors 77, 78, and 79. Due to the land dispute along this stretch, traffic had to move on a single three-lane road. As a result, vehicles travelling from the Sector 77-78 main road or the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) towards Sector 78 or 79 frequently encountered congestion and increased risk of accidents.

GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankhar said once the stretch is constructed, the road will ensure smooth traffic movement across sector 77, 78, and 79 roads and also towards Shikohpur. “Earlier, due to the land dispute, a small stretch could not be constructed, causing congestion. We have now started the work and it will be completed in the next three months,” he said.

GMDA has also repared a budget estimate for the construction of the road dividing sectors 78 and 80, which is nearly 2.5-km long. As per GMDA officials, the authority will initially construct main carriageways, surface drains, and footpaths on this road at a cost of ₹30 crore, and later service roads will be constructed. This road separates sector 78 and sector 80.