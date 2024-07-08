GMDA to build elevated road between Vatika Chowk, NH 48

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said that it will submit a proposal to construct a 5.3 km long elevated road connecting Vatika Chowk with the clover leaf on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway in the next authority meeting to be chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on July 10. (Representational Image) The elevated road will have six lanes and it will have adequate entry and exit points for commuters on the 5.3 km stretch. (HT Photo)

A senior GMDA official said that according to the project report, the estimated cost of this elevated stretch has been pegged at ₹750 crore for construction and land acquisition near Vatika Chowk.

GMDA officials added that the clover leaf structure at Vatika Chowk and elevated road along the southern peripheral road (SPR) will help in integrating the Sohna elevated road, Dwarka Expressway and NH 48 and facilitate smooth movement of traffic.

“The proposal to build the elevated road between Vatika Chowk and NH 48 will be submitted for approval in the GMDA’s meeting scheduled on July 10. The estimated cost of the project is ₹750 crore out of which ₹120 crore will be spent to acquire land near Vatika Chowk to build the clover leaf structure,” said a senior GMDA official.

The elevated road will have six lanes and it will have adequate entry and exit points for commuters on the 5.3 km stretch. “This project will help in easing the traffic situation on this stretch and reduce congestion significantly,” said the GMDA official, adding that if the project gets approval in the meeting chaired by the chief minister, then work will be initiated immediately.

Earlier in May, the GMDA had taken up the matter of constructing a clover leaf at Vatika Chowk with NHAI and got in-principal approval to construct the structure which will help in ensuing seamless movement of traffic. “The matter was discussed at the highest level during the meeting with the NHAI chairman after which the proposal was approved,” he said.

The elevated SPR and clover leaf at Vatika Chowk will ensure that traffic from the Sohna elevated road and from SPR can travel between Dwarka expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and NH48 without any hitch as the entire loop will have controlled access for movement of traffic, GMDA officials said.

According to the authorities, the Southern Peripheral Road is witnessing large-scale real estate development particularly from Sector 69 to Sector 79 with several residential and commercial projects being launched on this stretch in the last five years. Several new condominiums and commercial offices have come up and new residents have shifted to this area which has increased congestion and volume of existing traffic on SPR. “Heavy volume of traffic is already witnessed on this stretch and unless an elevated road is constructed the problem of congestion will become acute,” said the GMDA official.