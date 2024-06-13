GMDA to build four foot over bridges on key stretches

Gurugram: To make it safer for pedestrians to cross roads at important intersections, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to build four foot over bridges (FOB)s on Sohna road, Sheetla Mata road, Old Delhi road and near the Millennium City metro station. The tender for the project will be floated within a week, officials said. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to build four foot over bridges (FOB)s on Sohna road, Sheetla Mata road, Old Delhi road and near the Millennium City metro station in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

A senior GMDA official said that the proposal has received administrative approval by the authority and the tender for these four foot over bridges will be floated within a week. “The cost of these FOBs will be around ₹16 crore. The structures will have stainless steel decking and depending on the space available, the stairs and escalators will be constructed. These bridges will ensure safety and convenience of pedestrians at these locations,” he said.

According to the proposal, the contractors will be given a time span of eight to nine months to construct these bridges. “A detailed study of traffic and pedestrian movement on Sohna road, Sheetla Mata road, Old Delhi road and near the Millennium City metro station was carried out before finalising these locations for FOBs,” the official said.

At the Millennium City metro station in Sector 29, the FOB will start from the Fortis Hospital side and it will connect the existing FOB, opposite the metro station thereby giving an option to the people to reach opposite sides of the road and metro station. Similarly, the foot over bridges at the other three locations will ensure easy movement of pedestrians on these busy roads, said the official.

Currently, GMDA is building a FOB on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway at Narsinghpur, a stretch which witnesses heavy movement of pedestrians across the highway. The authority has also planned to rope in corporates to build FOBs near the Maruti factory on Old Delhi road, another opposite the Medanta Hospital, and a few others at different locations in the city.

GMDA to build 154 bus queue shelters

The GMDA has also approved the construction of 154 bus queue shelters, and the process to invite tenders will be started within a week, said officials. The bus queue shelters will be developed by the mobility branch of the authority, and these will be constructed at a cost of around ₹37 crore.

These bus shelters will be constructed on city roads in new sectors along SPR and the Dwarka Expressway. As per the authority officials, 80 bus queue shelters will be constructed from sectors 69 to 95 while 74 shelters will be constructed between sectors 99 to 115. “The DPR for construction of bus queue shelters has been approved by the GMDA CEO. We will soon start the process of inviting tenders and award these by next month,” said a senior GMDA official.