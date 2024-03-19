GMDA to set up enforcement cell to remove encroachments

Gurugram: Encroachments across the city seen on key sector roads will be removed in the coming months as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is working to set up a dedicated enforcement cell, which will help in preventing and removing encroachments on roads and areas under the jurisdiction of the authority. An illegal market at SPR Road near Vatika Chowk in Gurugram on Tuesday. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon start a drive to remove illegal encroachment on SPR Road and other key sector roads of the city. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

GMDA officials also said that 42 villages spread across the city, under its jurisdiction will also see strict enforcement of norms to prevent illegal colonisation and construction, and encroachments in their revenue estates.

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, who has recently joined the authority said that they are working to create a dedicated enforcement cell of the authority which will work with other agencies in the city such as DTCP, MCG and the district administration to remove encroachments in areas under its jurisdiction. “We are planning a strategy to involve the different wings of the agency to resolve the issue of encroachments on city roads in a comprehensive manner. We are striving to ensure that encroachers are not able to return to the sites as per the directions of the CEO, GMDA. Engineering solutions such as barricading will also be used for this purpose,” he said.

The authority will soon start a survey of all GMDA roads and green belts to identify violations and these will be removed.

In order to remove the bottlenecks from construction of roads and other development projects due to non-availability of land, Bhath said that a land procurement cell will be activated and it will work towards getting land through land pooling, e-bhoomi and through TDR policy.

“A number of road projects have got affected due to non-availability of land in the developing sectors in particular. The acquisition of land has become difficult so it is imperative that we reach out to farmers and collaborate with them, which will be beneficial for all the stakeholders,” he said.