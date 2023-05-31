Goa: Two abducted minor girls rescued from Karnataka, accused held

The Goa police with assistance from Karnataka police arrested two persons for the abduction of two minor girls from their homes in Goa, police said, adding that the minors were rescued. (Representative Photo)

“Two people have been arrested for luring minor girls with the promise of a better life and later kidnapping them,” Goa police said.

Police said the accused, identified as Naveed Ahmad Pani and Tousif Killedar, allegedly kidnapped the two girls, aged 12 and 15 from their homes in Goa and took them to Hubballi in Karnataka, where they were lodged.

“[They] lured both the minor girls with the hope of providing a better life and induced them to get gold ornaments from their homes. The accused persons subsequently sold the gold ornaments. All the gold was recovered from the goldsmiths in Hubbali,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jivba Dalvi said.

Police swung into action following a missing complaint lodged by the respective parents of the two minors on May 29, said police.

According to the police, a team from Goa was dispatched to Karnataka’s Hubballi and with the information and assistance from Hubballi police, they searched the Nekar Nagar road, Tippunagar, where the two girls were kept.

Police said they rescued the minor girls and arrested the accused. Upon interrogation, Ahmed Pani revealed the role of Killedar, who in turn confessed to the crime, police said.